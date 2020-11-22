Health Director: Nueces County is heading into a "second surge" before the Thanksgiving holiday

Health precautions this holiday season are a must, especially as more people travel to the Coastal Bend, the City-County Health District warns.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As other Texas counties make adjustments because of their COVID-19 cases, local health officials warn that could happen in Nueces County as well. This would the case if the capacity for hospitalizations gets to 15-percent of COVID patients for seven consecutive days.

City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said we're heading into a second surge. Officials with the Health Department say they have been seeing a large number of travelers at their drive-thru testing sites, too.

Not only are there people from other parts of Texas visiting, but from out of state as well.

Rodriguez said this is expected to continue as more people visit the Coastal Bend for the holidays. It also serves as another reminder to the community to continue taking safety precautions.

"Some people are here visiting their loved ones, they're also visiting common areas like the grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, so all of these places you need to wash your hands or you're going to pick up that virus," Rodriguez said.