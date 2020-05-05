NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Health Department announced a drop in the number of tests they completed in a one day period. Officials say that's due in part to more testing options available.

Yesterday, the Texas National Guard set up a test site at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. They are planning another one tomorrow at that same location. On Thursday, they are expected to be at the Memorial Hospital testing site.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says there is even a plan in the works to take the test on the road to the small community of Bishop where a vulnerable segment of the community simply can't make it to Corpus Christi for testing.

"We realize there are gaps and this is one of the gaps, so we're trying to fill it and we will go to this vulnerable population and hopefully make certain that they can receive their test in a way that's easy for them," Judge Canales said.

The Texas National Guard also has testing sites in several other areas including Portland, Ingleside and Aransas Pass.

They are taking residents from anywhere. Anyone over the age of 65 doesn't have to be symptomatic in order to get a free test.

Everyone must register, call 512-883-2400 or visit there website here.

