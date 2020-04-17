NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The city-county health department has just received a new COVID-19 testing device.

Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test came in last night, and while it produces results quickly, it does have some limitations. County Judge Barbara Canales says they can only do one test at a time and it takes about 20 minutes. That's six tests every two hours. That's why she is helping to lead a local effort with several other political leaders and organizations to get more of them, but in the meantime she says the county will not stop testing for the virus.

"No, we're not gonna stop testing, we're gonna send those specimens like we did before our lab was open if you'll remember we sent them to Austin," Judge Canales said. "So why am I so adamant about getting our own resources? Because we're faster."

The health department took 39 specimens today during their drive-through clinic. Several patients were re-testing to find out if they can donate plasma to help save critically ill patients.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: