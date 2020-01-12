Nueces County health officials closely monitoring rising COVID-19 numbers

At one time we had just a handful of cases daily, and now it's mushroomed to more than 200 cases in a day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health officials in Nueces County are saying our COVID-19 numbers for the month of November have been very concerning. At one time we had just a handful of cases daily, and now it's mushroomed to more than 200 cases in a day.

"If we are already higher than we were in June right before we hit our peak in July, what's our peak going to look like here during Christmas time or New Year's time?" Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "What is the peak going to look like for us? And that's very concerning."

As our numbers continue to rise, one thing health department officials are ready to do over the coming weeks is to open up the drive-through testing center for more than twice a week testing.

"Our schedule currently has for Tuesday and Saturday, but if we need to do additional we will, like we did this past Saturday," Rodriguez said. "We really hadn't done a Saturday but we went ahead and did a Saturday because there weren't any other ones offered from what we saw."

Officials are looking at our hospitalization rates, which have been hovering around 10-percent lately. It's a number that Rodriguez admits changes daily and is being driven down as patients come and go from the hospital and as the facilities expand capacity.

"I think what happens with hospital capacity is that as you need more room for more COVID patients, you actually expand your needs by additional floors that maybe weren't being utilized and sending people home sooner, as soon as they're able to if they seem like they're well, and they're not COVID patients sending them home to make room for more COVID patients," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she is also watching for any hot spots that seem to pop up. She said recently the Corpus Christi Army Depot was on her radar because of a steady stream of cases.

"It looks like almost one a day for the past 30 days, you know, so you start thinking, is somebody sick and they didn't know it and they're there and somebody else gets it, or is it they all went somewhere, or did they congregate in the evening together?" Rodriguez said. "Because sometimes you don't see the transmission inside the business, if you will."

Rodriguez said that so far it appears the cases at CCAD are community spread, but she added that they are continuing to monitor the situation and that CCAD itself is doing contact tracing to stay on top of the positive cases.

