Nueces County Health officials report two COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Public Health officials reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday afternoon.

"The patients were 1 male and 1 female with ages ranging in their 80s and 90s. The comorbidities of the patients included hypertension and diabetes. Our condolences go out to their families and friends," stated health officials.

Further information on the local patients is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons, health officials say.

"All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19," said officials.

Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Stay at home.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.