Nueces County is leading all other metropolitan areas in Texas in the per capita infection rate

The 185 people currently in the hospital is the highest number to date. The daily increases are putting pressure on our local hospitals.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Up until this past week, coronavirus hospitalizations in Nueces County were around 30 people. The 185 people currently in the hospital is the highest number to date. The daily increases are putting tremendous pressure on our local hospitals.

"We here in Corpus Christi, Nueces, Portland, Aransas, together are number one in terms of the average number of new cases per day, per capita," Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force said.

429 patients have recovered in the Coastal Bend. Dr. Bird said the way recoveries work is after 14 days, if you're not hospitalized, you're considered recovered.

Dr. Bird believes the increases in COVID-19 cases started in May, but the surge came in June. Researchers are expecting to see over 500 cases reported per day by July 5.

"We can trace this back down to the beginning at May 22 at about open Texas phase two or Memorial Day weekend when that was put into place from that point forward, we've been on the slow trajectory of increase at first and then it quickly increased after that," Dr. Bird said.

Experts agree with the latest orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales mandating face coverings and limiting large gatherings. This proves to be the best way to stop the spread of the virus. While they agree the measures are helpful, they caution the orders will only be effective if people take it seriously.

"The COVID emergency that we have been experiencing, really planning, and preparing in March, April, and really we're seeing a tremendous surge that really is not sustainable," Dr. Mary Dale Peterson with Driscoll Children's Hosptial said at the city-county public news briefing.

Dr. Bird added that when you go to the store, if there are 25 to 50 people in the store, there's gonna be on average at least one person in there that has COVID-19. He said that's why local businesses are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines.

"COVID-19, bad for business, crushing the curve good for business so no shirt, no mask, no service," Dr. Bird said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.