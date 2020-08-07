Judge Joe Benavides in ICU battling the coronavirus

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office announced via Facebook that Judge Joe Benavides is currently battling the coronavirus in the ICU.
Benavides serves the Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 in Nueces County. Currently, 88 patients are in the ICU in our local hospitals.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19
- "I don't see any leveling off. I just see that the numbers continue to be in the triple digits," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said
- #IamVanessaGuillen: Corpus Christi woman tells her story of sexual assault in the military