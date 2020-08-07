x
Judge Joe Benavides in ICU battling the coronavirus

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office announced via Facebook that Judge Joe Benavides is currently battling the coronavirus in the ICU.

Nueces County District Attorney's Office
Our office recognizes the seriousness of this situation and the far ... reaching implications for this community. Because of the rising number of cases and deaths associated with Covid-19 in Nueces County, and this very serious situation at the Annex, and the common sense implications for the main jail, our office will remain closed to the public for in person business, but is available by phone and email.
Facebook

Benavides serves the Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 in Nueces County. Currently, 88 patients are in the ICU in our local hospitals. 

