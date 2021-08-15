Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District issues order requiring masks in schools

All public schools within Nueces County will be required to mandate masks for the next 30 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Nueces County Health District issued a local health authority order for all public schools to require face coverings.

Local Health Authority for Nueces County Srikanth Ramachandruni, M.D. and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held a press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss the order.

Masks will be required in all schools within in the county for the next 30 days.

Judge Canales says the Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent has been given a copy of the order and copies will be sent to all other districts in the county.

Brooks County ISD and Jim Hogg ISD are two districts in the Coastal Bend that are requiring students to wear masks in school as well.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.