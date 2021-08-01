Nueces County Judge: Nursing shortage limits hospital capacity

According to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, every staffed hospital bed is full.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is calling on nurses who are able to and not currently working to contact hospitals within the county to help as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Canales released a statement Sunday evening stating “we are now in another surge of infections and our capacity to handle these infections is limited by a shortage of nurses.”

According to Canales every staffed hospital bed is full and because of this area hospitals cannot accept patients.

This is not just happening in Corpus Christi, but also Victoria, Kingsville, Beeville, and San Antonio, says Canales.

Canales also stating that beds are available but there is not enough nursing staff. Judge Canales says she has reached out state officials at Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Department of State Health Services and will be making a request for assistance.

Canales says if you are a nurse and want to help, call 859-396-8204.

Many nurses left the workforce during the pandemic, some due to the workload, and others due to providers which went out of business due to COVID.

I would ask that in this time of crisis, all nurses who are able and not currently working step up and contact our hospitals to help.

We truly need your help – our community is facing an enormous challenge, and nurses have ALWAYS risen to the challenge.

