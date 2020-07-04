NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Annette Rodriguez the Director of the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District told with 3News that with the first case of COVID-19 appearing on January 20th in Washington state and our first case not showing up until March 21st, it should put us several months behind the peak that others are seeing right now.

"We are probably two months behind the rest of the states so if they're peaking in April or May we may be peaking closer to June or July," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez stressed that's why people need to continue to practice social distancing, washing their hands, and using a mask in public.

