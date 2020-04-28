NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says Governor Greg Abbott has made it clear there are no enforcement provisions to make people wear facemasks in public, but she says it is now highly recommended.

"I think that's where we need to focus on is not whether I can make you do it but whether you should do it," Judge Canales said.

Canales says county commissioners talked about implementing an order that would have required everyone to wear masks in public, but after hearing from the governor, they squelched the idea. Again, she says people should do that to protect others.

"You can do your part and there are times where it's smart to wear a mask and you should do that and I'm going to highly, highly encourage if you are a member of the vulnerable population you should wear a mask," Canales added. "Not because I say it but because the CDC says it and they are the experts in this arena."

Canales says counties that are currently requiring residents to wear masks in public may have to stop because of what the governor said.

