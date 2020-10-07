County Judge: 'Fast is not going to work here. This is a marathon, not a sprint.'

Local leaders are urging the public to not let their guard down as coronavirus cases spike.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Leaders of the local COVID-19 Task Force unveiled the latest information during their daily news briefing at City Hall today. Those leaders suggested a possible return to tougher restrictions if our numbers continue to rise.

As the number of positive cases in Nueces County continues to spike so does the number of deaths. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales asked the community to understand the urgency of the situation saying a request by the Nueces County Medical Examiner has now gone out to the state for a FEMA mobile morgue unit.

"This is essentially a refrigerated trailer which can house the deceased when we are at capacity in our own morgue and our own county morgue unit can not handle it," Canales said.

While not every coronavirus related death requires an autopsy or medical examiner service, Canales says some do.

"They are handling COVID-19 and yes COVID-19 can survive death," Canales said. "This is also difficult, but we have also requested body bags."

The number of new positive cases is lower from Wednesday, but city leaders said you shouldn't let your guard down.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez asked people to continue to protect themselves but also seek treatment if they get to a point where they are having trouble breathing. Canales said we are in this for the long haul.

"Fast is not going to work here," Canales said. "This is a marathon, not a sprint."

