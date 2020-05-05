NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales presided over the city-county health district's update on COVID-19. She said she wanted to remind everyone about some of the specifics concerning the governors latest order.

Canales said some people are going to be happy with the new order while others are going to have concerns. She said social distancing and wearing a mask are still the most important ways of combating the spread of the coronavirus. She also addressed the new directive concerning weddings and funerals.

"During weddings and funerals people are still going to have to be practicing in social distancing of 6 feet," Canales said.

This coming Friday, May 18, barber shops, nail salons and tanning facilities will all be able to open up, albeit, with some restrictions.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: