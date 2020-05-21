NUECES COUNTY, Texas — During today's regular briefing by the city-county health department, Health Director Annette Rodriguez continued to stress the importance of social distancing as bars reopen tomorrow. Restaurants will also able to operate at 50-percent capacity.

While there might be some nervousness from business owners, the health district has been working with them on offering suggestions on how to get creative with outdoor seating or packaging orders to go.

"Once people start drinking, a lot of them will become buddies with everybody [and] that is where you have issues," Rodriguez said.

She's urging people not to become complacent, and to continue to practice good hygiene. Rodriguez also delivered an update on the number of positive coronavirus cases at the Avalon Transitional Center saying the total there is at 22.

She said the staff at that home has brought in more porta-potty restrooms so people who are positive and those who are negative don't have to use the same restrooms.

