Nueces County Public Health District reports five COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, July 19

Underlying health issues from the patients included hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and congestive heart failure, city officials say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District officials announced five COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

According to health officials, the patients included 4 males and 1 female. One patient was in their 50s, two patients were in their 60s, one patient was in their 70s, and one patient was in their 80s.

"The comorbidities of the patients included hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and congestive heart failure. Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased residents. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons," stated city officials.

All Coastal Bend residents need to make a change in every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Stay at home.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.