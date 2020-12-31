Nueces County reports 438 new COVID-19 cases on last day of 2020, almost 3x yesterday's count

Three people died from COVID in Nueces County today. Two males and one female with ages ranging in their 60s, 80s and 100s, according to city leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shocking numbers are coming out of our health department as the number of COVID-19 positive tests has vaulted over the 400 mark.

It's not the way any of us wanted to see 2020 end and it’s certainly not good news as we are about to start 2021.



Our numbers yesterday saw 151 new cases and that number was basically what we’ve been averaging for the past few weeks.

Today, the number of new COVID positive tests skyrocketed. Our total for the day is 438. We’re told the number is actually higher than that but there is a cutoff time everyday for publishing the total number.

"People are wanting to engage with, you know, other non-family members, there still wanting to pretend like there’s not a lot going on, but there is a lot going on, not only around the state of Texas, not only around United States, but here in Nueces County," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"We’re seeing the hospitals getting stretched thin. We’re seeing hospitals as close to Laredo with no capacity."



Rodriguez is urging everyone to continue to wear their mask when they’re out in public and to social distance whether you’re at the grocery store or the mall.

She also wanted to remind everyone to avoid having a big New Year’s Eve party tonight with anyone but the family members in your own home.

It was just Monday when the Coastal Bend Coronavirus Task Force said they were projecting a rollback in business capacity from 75-percent to 50-percent by January 11, 2021.

Per Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, if Nueces County were to hit 15-percent of hospitals filled with COVID patients for seven days straight, our businesses could be affected.

Unfortunately, COVID hospitalizations in Nueces County are rising. The county saw an abrupt increase in hospitalizations in December.

"We have been kind of at 140-145 maybe 149," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "I noticed the number has jumped up to 170. And I just can’t even imagine how the hospital staff is handling 150 to 170 COVID patients.”

