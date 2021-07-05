Nueces County resident tests positive for COVID-19 variant B.1.525

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District has received a notification from the Department of State Health Services of a Nueces County resident who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant B.1.525.
City officials said the patient is a male between the ages of 40-50 and is currently undergoing contact tracing. His symptoms included shortness of breath, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and loss of sense of taste and smell. He has recovered from the illness without hospitalization.
B.1.525 variant was first discovered in Nigeria in mid-December 2020. Shortly after, cases of this variant were found in the United Kingdom and France.
This variant is defined by the CDC as a “variant of interest.” This specific strain of SARS-COV-2 has genetic characteristics that may potentially increase the transmission rate and severity of illness and decreases the effectiveness of vaccines and treatment.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.