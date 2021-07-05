Nueces County resident tests positive for COVID-19 variant B.1.525

City officials said the patient is a male between the ages of 40-50 and is currently undergoing contact tracing.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District has received a notification from the Department of State Health Services of a Nueces County resident who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant B.1.525.

City officials said the patient is a male between the ages of 40-50 and is currently undergoing contact tracing. His symptoms included shortness of breath, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and loss of sense of taste and smell. He has recovered from the illness without hospitalization.

B.1.525 variant was first discovered in Nigeria in mid-December 2020. Shortly after, cases of this variant were found in the United Kingdom and France.

This variant is defined by the CDC as a “variant of interest.” This specific strain of SARS-COV-2 has genetic characteristics that may potentially increase the transmission rate and severity of illness and decreases the effectiveness of vaccines and treatment.

