x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Coronavirus

Several Nueces County schools are returning to remote learning this week. Here's what we know.

The percentage of students attending face-to-face classroom instruction and testing positive is just below 50 percent.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Some area schools have had to pause strides already made toward face-to-face learning and send children back home due to COVID-19 cases. 

“It’s like 60 percent of those who are positive are in face to face instruction,” said Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

In Orange Grove, the junior high and high school will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 for contact tracing. 

RELATED: Orange Grove ISD closes two schools for COVID-19 contact tracing, letter says

Tuloso-Midway High School is making the transition to virtual learning until at least Nov. 30. 

Seal Junior High in Robstown, Moreno Junior High and A.C. Jones High School in Beeville are also moving to virtual learning until Nov. 30. 

RELATED: Robstown ISD: Seale Junior High returning to virtual learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Two Beeville ISD campuses close, move to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

Banquete High School will continue remote learning until after the Thanksgiving Break. 

RELATED: Banquete High School moves to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases

West Oso Elementary School will transition back to remote learning on Monday, November 16 until November 27. JFK Elementary students in West Oso ISD are continuing remote learning until further notice. 

RELATED: West OSO Elementary school transitioning to remote learning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Students at Woodroe Petty Elementary in Taft is scheduled to return back to campus on Wednesday, Nov. 18. 

RELATED: Taft ISD: Woodroe Petty Elementary moves to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases

Schools that are scheduled for face-to-face reopening this week include T.G. Allen Elementary, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Elementary and High School.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: