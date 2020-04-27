NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Word from the city-county health department in Corpus Christi is that it passed a new testing milestone today.

More than 100 people signed up to take the COVID-19 test at the drive-thru facility at the old Memorial Hospital site. We're told out of that number, 95 actually showed up and had the test performed. All of those testing results will be known by tomorrow.

Also, some 500 new coronavirus test kits have arrived from Austin, and will be put to use. All this as the testing criteria has been loosened so that more people can be tested to try to get a better handle on how far the virus has spread throughout the community.

Officials said that as testing supplies have become more available and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control have been relaxed, the number of patients being tested has continued to increase.

