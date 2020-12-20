Nueces County Tax Assessor Collector's office closes after coronavirus outbreak

The office will remain closed until further notice. Mail and online payments will remain functional.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A coronavirus outbreak at the Nueces County Courthouse is shutting down one department.

Nueces County Tax Assessor Kevin Kieschnick announced via social media that the tax, motor vehicle and voter registration office at the courthouse will be closed until further notice after a COVID-19 outbreak.

At this time, it's uncertain how many people in the department have tested positive, thought it was enough to close the office.

Kieschnick said an update is expected to come Monday. Mail and online payments will remain functional.

