Nueces County under high risk of COVID-19 transmission as cases rise

Residents in Nueces, Bee, Aransas, Duval and Brooks Counties are at a "high risk" of catching the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in South Texas.

The CDC just listed six counties in our area that are in "medium risk" level for transmission. Those counties are:

Live Oak

San Patricio

Jim Wells

Jim Hogg

Kleberg

Kenedy

175 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Nueces County. There were no deaths, but 43 people are in the hospital battling the virus and six are in the ICU.

Number across Texas are also on the rise. The seven-day average for the State is more than 6,000 cases. While still lower than the previous surge, it is up 84 percent from one month ago and the most since February.

More than 2,000 people are currently in Texas hospitals with COVID-19. That is up 126 percent from one month ago.

One way to help protect the community from the virus is by reporting positive at-home test results. It is important that the health district knows how prevalent the virus is in the community.

To submit at-home test results online, visit the city’s website at www.cctexas.com, then click on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.” The public can also call the Health District at 361-826-7200, and staff will collect the information over the phone and submit test results into their database.

Vaccines clinics are still being offered throughout the area.

On Friday, June 17, the FDA expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to include children 6 months and older.

INDOOR CLINICS

La Palmera Mall: Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind P.F.Chang's

5488 South Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Monday, June 20, to Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Robstown - Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay (Former Converse Store)

500 North Highway 77, Robstown, TX 78380

Monday, June 20, to Saturday, June 25, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.





DRIVE-THRU CLINIC

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

1702 Horne Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Tuesday, June 21, to Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed for lunch, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.





SCHOOL CLINICS

Banquete Elementary

5436 Bulldog Lane, Banquete, TX 78339

Wednesday, June 22, to Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lillion Luehrs Junior High School

717 East 6th Street, Bishop, TX 78343

Wednesday, June 22, to Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Oso Junior High School

5202 Bear Lane, Corpus Christi, TX 78405