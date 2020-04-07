Nueces County's hospital surge described as a 'rising tide' by the Coronavirus Task Force

Top officials are warning the public to protect themselves during this holiday weekend.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As the coronavirus numbers in the Coastal Bend continue to go up, top officials are warning the public to protect themselves and others if they plan on leaving home during this holiday weekend.

Nueces County reported one additional death today, which makes 10 total. The daily increases in Nueces are unacceptably high. 254 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, and there are projections of much higher numbers unless all of us are willing to do what's necessary to stop it.

"We're trying to minimize the exposure and trying to get control of the continued expansion of this COVID," Mayor Joe McComb said.

The warning McComb gave came before the holiday weekend during Thursday's city-county public news briefing. Wednesday, Nueces set a record with 362 cases.

"Hospitals are experiencing a surge," Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force said. "I describe it as a rising tide right now as more and more patients in the hospital have COVID-19, more and more people are in the ICU."

Researchers with the task force have been looking at cell phone data to see if people in the Coastal Bend are social distancing. Their findings showing public social interactions have decreased from the previous week.

"People are responding to the emergency that we are in right now and they are decreasing the encounters that they have," Dr. Bird said.

Earlier in the week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott shut down Texas bars, but kept other businesses open. He also issued a face covering requirement for all counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales echoed the governor's message by limiting access to public beaches, hoping people stay home over the Fourth of July weekend.

"The men and women who founded this great country made great sacrifices and we all cherish personal liberty," Canales said.

Canales said now it's our turn to sacrifice to protect one another.

