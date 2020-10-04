NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Last week, the Texas A&M announced it was donating test kits to local health departments. Today Texas A&M Corpus Christi actually received some of those testing kits, and they have since been turned over to the city-county health department.

We're told the kits were put together at A&M's veterinary medical diagnostic lab in college station.

As part of that same program, Kleberg county also received some of those testing kits from Texas A&M Kingsville.

