Nurse from Corpus Christi returns home after spending three months in New York City helping patients with the coronavirus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "When I first heard about the coronavirus, I did not take it too seriously," registered nurse Raquel Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a registered nurse by trade, but an angel from her heart and soul.

"The more I started hearing about the death rates going up in New York, I became just like more obsessed and drawn with the idea of wanting to go out and help," Rodriguez said.

It was at the very start of the pandemic when the onslaught in New York City was making headlines every day. Rodriguez said she felt the need to do something.

"Something inside of me was just like 'I need to go out there and be a part of something bigger than myself' and that little concept has always been inside of me since I was a little girl, but whenever this happened it was like a calling," Rodriguez said. "It sounds cheesy, but it was like a calling like I really need to go out there and help and I couldn't stop thinking about it."

When Rodriguez decided to go to NYC, she said not everyone in her family agreed.

"They [her family] were terrified and eventually after I talked to them about my intentions, where I was coming from, my faith and everything that was going on inside of my heart, they finally accepted where I was coming from," Rodriguez said.

A few weeks later, she was off to NYC and assigned to work at the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn. It was soon after that she came face to face with the reality of the virus and its effects on humanity.

She'd experience some patients getting well, while others did not.

"It was terrible because all of my patients just seem to be not doing good and they all had the virus," Rodriguez said. "It was driving me crazy because I knew that they had to go to ICU but the doctors are telling me that they couldn't send them to ICU but I didn't understand why. I went past those doctors on that floor and I reached out to the ICU doctors and they told me that there was no more rooms for them. So I just had to deal with it."

For the next three months, Rodriguez saw some of the worst cases. While not dealing with the most critical, she was there for the very ill. After three months of service in NYC, she returned home to surprise her three children.

Now, she wants to get back to helping folks here at home, holding down two jobs, and spreading the word to be safe.

"You gotta do your part to prevent yourself and your family from getting it," Rodriguez said. "And I think with proper precautions, I can definitely prevent this from getting into my own home."