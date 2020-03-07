Nurses in Corpus Christi test positive for the coronavirus

Driscoll Children's Hospital and Christus Spohn Health System confirm cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As numbers of COVID-19 cases go up across the Coastal Bend, numbers are also up among our local health care workers.

At Driscoll Children's hospital, 10 employees have so far tested positive. Christus Spohn Health Systems has several cases as well.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the numbers are changing daily as more workers get tested.

Representatives with Spohn told 3News they are conducting contact tracing and asking employees who've tested positive to self-quarantine.

