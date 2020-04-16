SAN ANTONIO — After alarming accusations about the San Antonio nursing home where 17 residents have surfaced, families of loved ones inside are scared. Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert called the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center a "house of horrors."

According to the city, a team of investigators from Metro Health and the state showed up at the facility Wednesday morning to look into claims of inadequate service and minimal staffing.

Rose Garcia's 82-year-old mother is inside the nursing facility. She is worried and wants answers.

"The virus landed right there," she said. "Right there."

She said her mother tested positive for the virus and is getting treatment.

"I just leave it in God's hands and keep faith," she said.

Garcia's fears come at a time when Calvert alleges the facility is leaving people to die.

"This is pretty low as to what happened to our seniors," he said.

He sent a letter Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and other leaders on Wednesday, claiming that less than a handful of staff members are taking care of 50 patients who have the virus. He also claims seniors are "wandering confused like zombies" at the nursing facility. He alleges patients and staff are surviving on chips and soda.

Lawyers representing the facility responded to Calvert's claims, saying the accusations are "based on fear and not fact."

According to the city, a team of investigators went to the facility to examine the claims, and Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick discussed the findings in a daily briefing from local leaders on Wednesday.

"While that facility is not perfect, I don't know if any facility is," she said. "In terms of shortage-of-staff accusations, there was no shortage of staff."

The city said 15 staff members were present, while investigators also asked patients about being fed.

"They actually interviewed 100% of the patients that were there and asked them to recall their last meal, and they were able to do so," Emerick said.

But Calvert said he believes the facility equipped itself for the investigation.

"They had ample time to go and get the right staff," Calvert said. "They will probably do this well, while the heat is on and while the patients are getting through COVID-19."

As for Garcia, she is one of several families of residents who have loved ones with the virus. She just hopes for the best.

"I pray and pray for my mother, so she can come out good," she said "I am only going to have her one time. I don't want my mother to go like this."

Texas Sen. Pete Flores told KENS 5 the facility is under new management, adding that they're working with health officials on making sure proper care is given.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: President Trump says data shows US has ‘passed the peak’

RELATED: SA Coronavirus Updates: April 15

RELATED: Gregg Popovich boosts morale at San Antonio Food Bank in a time of unprecedented need

RELATED: Military sees no quick exit from 'new world' of coronavirus