Protesters call for Gov. Greg Abbott to loosen nursing and long-term care facility visitation more

Families fear visitation guidelines will continue to keep their loved ones in isolation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters said changes to visitation rules at nursing and long-term care facilities aren't enough.

On Saturday, family members of patients isolated at nursing and long-term health facilities protested in front of the Capitol, calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to allow one family member to be designated as essential and allowed to visit.

"We are as every bit as essential as those non-medical people who get to be in our loved one's side," said protest organizer Mary Nichols.

On Thursday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission granted limited visitation at nursing and long-term care facilities, but it includes restrictions like all staff have to be COVID-19 free for 14 days before visitation can begin.

Protesters like Stephanie Kirby feels meeting the new guidelines is almost impossible for some facilities.

"Peter's facility has 1,400 staff and over 400 residents," explained Kirby. "They had COVID-19 cases every since March and some new cases even in July. How will we ever get to zero?"

It has been 149 days since she last touched her 28-year-old non-verbal son, which is the only way they can communicate.

But until the governor dubs family caregivers as essential and rolls back restrictions, she is afraid he will continue to be isolated and alone.

"He could not comprehend why his mom vanished off the face of the Earth," said Kirby. "For all he knows, I abandoned him forever and he'll never see me again."