GOLIAD, Texas — A controversy in the Goliad area as Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett says his county will not be part of the city of Goliad's new curfew order or the requirement that everyone has to wear a mask when going into a business.

Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston told 3News that the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew was necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community. She said there were 2 positive cases so far and that was "2, too, many".

The County Judge says the Sheriff's department won't be enforcing the curfew or the wearing of masks. Mayor Preston counters that by saying she will have the code enforcement officer doing that work.

