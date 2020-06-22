CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation department, their Latchkey Summer Camp at the Northwest Senior Center has temporarily closed for 14 days due to one staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

"The Latchkey Summer Campsite will resume operations on July 6, 2020. The Parks and Recreation staff is in the process of contacting parents and/or guardians of children attending the camp to inform them of potential exposure and camp suspension," stated city officials.

Officials say the curbside senior meals served at the Northwest Senior Center are not impacted and they will continue to distribute food from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"At the direction of Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Child Care Licensing standards, staff will remain quarantined and monitored. The Northwest Senior Center will be deep cleaned to ensure the safety of both staff and participants," added city officials.

The Latchkey Program staff wear personal protective equipment and follow safety procedures in operating a childcare facility as outlined by federal and state guidelines.

City of Corpus Christi officials say they are committed to ensuring the safety of all staff and will take necessary steps to protect their employees, their families, and the community.

