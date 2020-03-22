SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the City of San Antonio and Bexar County have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death.

The woman, a patient in her 80s, was being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center. She passed away on Saturday, March 21. Officials say that the patient had a history of underlying health issues.

In response to the first coronavirus-related death, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that this "tragic development illustrates the importance of the aggressive steps we are taking to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Stay home unless you must go out."

Judge Nelson Wolff responded to the news with the following, “On behalf of Bexar County, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the individual who passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time."

Both Judge Wolff and Mayor Nirenberg stressed the importance of social distancing and the practice of healthy behaviors.

If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus and have symptoms, call your physician or an urgent care clinic for an assessment, and if appropriate, a referral.

Those who cannot afford a doctor's visit can call Metro Health's COVID-19 hotline at (210)-207-5779. The hotline hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.