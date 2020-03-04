HOUSTON — Oil prices spiked Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut back on oil production.

Meanwhile, prices at the pump are reaching lows that haven’t been seen in decades.

One expert we spoke with said he’s hopeful the struggling energy industry will recover, but said the problem is much bigger than the price war between the Russians and Saudis.

"What many of the producers, the small independents are facing, is the same problem that the Christmas tree salesman has on January 1: there's no one there to buy your trees," says Ed Hirs, University of Houston energy economist.

Hirs has tracked the oil and gas business and how its expanded and contracted in Houston for four decades.

He is skeptical the Saudis and Russians could end their price war.

"The Saudis really have no incentive. It doesn't do them any favors, so I'm going to wait until I can see data on barrels shipped before I believe that they have cut production or that the Russians have cut production," he said.

Hirs said the bigger problem facing the energy sector is the one facing us all: the coronavirus.

"If the Saudis and the Russians today completely shut in and went to zero production, the market would still not be in balance," Hirs said.

Why? The coronavirus means there are not enough customers. Hirs is confident the energy sector will recover, but says the pandemic has to end first.

