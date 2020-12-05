HOUSTON — The energy industry continues to hemorrhage jobs across Texas amid a COVID-19-related decrease in demand.

Last week, Halliburton laid off 1,000 employees at its headquarters in Houston.

"Unfortunately, we’re in a quick to fire, slow to hire environment,” said Stephen Morgan, CEO of midstream company TransTex Treating and President of the Houston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy.

His company isn’t exempt from budget cuts and other measures.

"Just really kind of hunkering down and doing everything we can to keep everyone on board, employed with their benefits," Morgan said. "But also understanding that, you know, what we’re dealing with is a situation where everyone’s going to have to make some kind of sacrifice.”

There was some good news Tuesday as U.S. crude climbed nearly 5% to more than $25 per barrel as other nations cut production.

President Donald Trump tweeted about U.S. energy companies looking good again.

But few believe it will be immediate.

"This is going to be painful,” said Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick during a virtual conversation streamed by The Texas Tribune.

The RRC regulates oil and gas.

And Craddick said that waiving fees and cutting regulations should help in the short term.

Her only long-term prediction was that the industry will rebound, eventually.

"Oil and gas is going to be here," Craddick said. "Everything that you’ve looked at today, tomorrow, in the future. Oil and gas is going to be important.”

Morgan wondered how much damage will be done in the interim.

“I don’t know at what point we’ll reach the bottom, but we’re not there,” Morgan said.

RELATED: New study: COVID-19 economic hit to Houston equal to four Hurricane Harveys

RELATED: 'The lows are low and they hurt really bad' | Houston oil and gas workers talk about rapid downturn

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna