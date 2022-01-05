3 cases COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Nueces County

According to Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez, the three patients were all male. Two were between the ages of 20-20, and one between the ages of 60-70.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health officials reported late Wednesday that three confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have officially turned up in Nueces County.

According to Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, results of genome sequencing on the three positive tests in question were received Wednesday. All three patients were male, and all three had been fully vaccinated but had not received their boosters.

According to Rodriguez, two of the males were between the ages of 20-30. One of them was between the age of 60-70. One patient has fully recovered and is back in the workplace. The other two are pending a follow up investigation.

Confirmation of omicron arriving in Nueces County comes almost a month to the day when Rodriguez warned Coastal Bend residents that the variant is probably already in the area.

Rodriguez said all three patients became ill in December and were tested then. Since they were confirmed breakthrough cases, meaning they contracted COVID-19 despite already being fully vaccinated, their results were sent to the State for genome sequencing to determine which variant of COVID-19 the three men contracted.

Because our public health district only sends up to five-percent of positive COVID-19 tests out for genome sequencing, and that testing can take from two to four weeks to complete, she said it was just a matter of time before we officially confirmed omicron in the area.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to get their vaccines and boosters if they have not already.

