Once the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public the age group with the most cases will be last in line, here's why

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since COVID-19 vaccines became available to the Coastal Bend, 3News has been on top of who's first in line, but when it comes to the general public finally getting theirs, the age group with the most cases are technically last in line.

3News spoke with experts on how the vaccines are prioritized and why being last in line to get them means more responsibility.

In Nueces County, young people make up the majority of COVID-19 infections. Dr. Chris Bird with Texas A&M Task Force says these age groups should not be proud to carry this much weight.

"People between the ages of 20-59. 40-49 and 20-39 are in a dead heat tie for each other," Said Dr. Bird.

Even though yes, there are more cases of COVID-19 in younger residents, it doesn't mean we get pushed to the front of the line when it comes down to who gets their vaccine next. That decision is broken down into two elements:

"The main thing is anyone who gets sick who has the highest chance of dying. Second thing is, when they get sick, who has the highest chance of getting sick and put in the hospital on life support," said Dr. Salim Surani, a local Pulmonologist.

Dr. Surani added, the people who fill up ICU beds and are dying because of the virus are typically the elderly. He said that's why they're up first in getting their shot after health care workers and first responders.

Dr. Bird added, this should not discourage the younger population. Instead, now is the time to remember how far we have come and hang on a little bit longer, while we keep on doing what we've been doing for 10 months now.

"If we keep wearing masks and social distancing, it takes less people getting vaccinated to keep the transmition rate below one until we have COVID burn-out," said Dr. Bird.

They said, if we work together now, COVID-19 will behind us soon.

