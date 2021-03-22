One year later: Sunday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in Nueces County

"It's been a long tragic year," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — March 21, 2020 marks the one-year anniversary for the first COVID-19 case confirmed in Nueces County.

"It's been a tragic year," said Barbara Canales, the Nueces County Judge.

Challenging and overwhelming are words used to describe the past year by Canales. She said the community was faced with obstacles forcing them to adapt. From online learning, layoffs, missing family get-togethers, each day since March 21, 2020, was an uphill mountain.

"It's an emotional time for me as well, because, you know, we've been fighting this and we've been testing and hoping and praying for a vaccine and the vaccine is here," said Kim Onufrak, the clinical director for the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Health District.

Both Canales and Onufrak said they're thankful, however, to now be able to prepare to distribute thousands of vaccines in a single week, a year later.

"We see this sense of future, this sense of humility, this sense of respect for each other, sense of tolerance, a sense of united among our community," said Salim Surani, an intensive care unit doctor at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

They said they look ahead to brighter days, knowing the community has shown great strength and resilience during uncertain times.

