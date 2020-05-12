State health officials placing order for first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

The first shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in mid-December.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations to roll out the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are well underway. The State of Texas is sending in an order to the CDC Friday for the first doses to be delivered, and local health districts are working closely with the State to plan their multi-phase distribution.

"Been preparing since last Spring for the vaccine distribution and it's finally almost here," said Chris Van Deusen with the Department of State Health Services.

Van Deusen said his department has until midnight Friday to tell the CDC how many doses of the vaccine the state will need in the first week of distribution.

"What today is, is the day we tell the CDC sort of where that first week's allocation of vaccine will be going," Van Deusen said.

In that first tier are doctors, nurses, and other medical care workers including first responders and those who work in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

"Important not just for them but for the patients they care for, and to keep our medical facilities up and running," Van Deusen said.

Nursing home residents are also expected to be added to that group. After that comes the general public.

Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said that process should run smoothly since the vaccine will be distributed directly to providers.

"During H1N1, we received the bulk of it. The hospitals got their own, but this time they will send directly to Dr. Acuna, Dr. Garcia, Dr. Smith," Rodriguez said.

Whoever wants the vaccine should be able to get it anywhere regardless of their place of residence.

"We're not going to turn people away," Rodriguez said. "We're doing the same thing with the COVID testing, the nasal swabbing, if they live in a different jurisdiction and there is a vaccine clinic that's open, we'll definitely take them through."

The first shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in mid-December.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.