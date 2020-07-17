Outbreak of coronavirus cases at Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville announced that on July 9, one employee tested positive for the coronavirus after losing their sense of taste and smell. That employee was sent home to quarantine.
As of today, 17 total employees have tested positive.
16 employees and two residents tested positive for the virus. The two residents are currently at Christus Spohn Hospital in Kleberg County.
17 employees are currently self-isolating. According to the City of Kingsville, all residents and employees will be retested Monday, July 27.
City officials said the facility has scheduled a deep disinfection with Health and Human Services for July 20, and all residents and staff will be retested on July 27.
