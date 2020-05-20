NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said today that parents need to be on the lookout for multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children who have tested positive for coronavirus.

She said those children can develop a fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet and in some cases swollen lymph glands in the neck or inflammation of the mouth lips and throat.

"This alert stems from reports from England and New York that showed a significant amount of cases of MIS in children with COVID-19 positive," Rodriguez said. "They have what looks like Kawasaki disease."

Rodriguez said some of the symptoms of Kawasaki disease include constant fever and low blood pressure. She said the disease is treatable, but several children have died in other parts of the country.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: