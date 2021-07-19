Coastal Bend parents respond to mask recommendation in schools

The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance on Monday recommending schools require face masks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As more students across the country gear up to return to the classroom the American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance on Monday recommending schools require face masks for anyone over the age of two and anyone who is vaccinated.

But in the lone star state school districts cannot require face masks as per Governor Greg Abbotts executive order.

3News asked viewers at home if they’ll be sending their children back to school with a face mask and some say yes while some say no, like mother of four Teresa Paul.

“I will not send them with a mask just because we have talked about vaccination and they each chose to get vaccinated,”

Paul says her children made the decision to get the vaccine to feel more comfortable

“I know some would argue that they’re not old enough to make the decision, but I think that at 13 and 15 that they got the information, my daughter presented to me why she wanted to get vaccinated,” said Paul.

Paul says her children have taken part in some school activities this summer and that has added to her feeling comfortable with them not wearing a mask.

“My youngest son has done morning workouts and we’ve not seen any outbreaks. My daughter has done little things for band here and there and it’s the same thing,” said Paul.

And Paul says if her children were not vaccinated it would be their choice if they wanted to wear a mask to school.

“We would have to talk about it and go on their comfort level and have the discussion. I would be fine if they didn’t have the mask on, but if one of them came and said I feel more comfortable I would not deny them,” said Paul.

The CDC updated their recommendations earlier this month saying vaccinated students and staff do not need to wear masks in school, but of course parents it is up to you and your child if you want them to wear a mask or not.

