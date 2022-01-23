PCR testing delays, why you might still be waiting to know

Recent concerns have been raised about PCR test results getting lost. We spoke with Dr. Onufrak about the situation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You or someone you know might have taken a PCR test, and while it's normal for results to take a few days, some Coastal Bend residents have been waiting upwards of a week.

Some people have even claimed their results were lost.

We spoke with Dr. Onufrak of the Public Health Department to see if there was any substance to these claims.

"We're testing six days a week, we're having a thousand people come in, resources do get stretched in and we can't always follow that 24 hour rule," Dr. Onufrak said, "Sometimes it's going to take maybe a week, unfortunately. We might be back to where, if you feel sick you should just stay home"

So no, the tests haven't been lost. There's really just been that many of them taken over the last few weeks.

Dr. Onufrak says the health department is getting help from a third party lab, but they're backed up as well.

We reported on how you can help take strain off the testing sites by ordering a free at-home test from the federal government.

This has been a huge undertaking in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the knowledge is important to have, officials are asking for patience from the community.

