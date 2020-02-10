'This virus, it doesn’t care if you’re a president': People who lost loved ones to COVID-19 react to Trump's positive test

Joyce King lost her sister-in law and Fiana Tulip lost her mom to COVID-19 in July.

Families of those who have died from COVID-19 are sharing their thoughts after the president and first lady tested positive for the virus.

“To lose my sister-in-law on my birthday was very devastating, very devastating,” King said. “My sister-in-law was a strikingly beautiful, tall, slim lady who worked at a college who helped students with their academic dreams and their futures.”

“My mom, she was beautiful, she was kind,” Tulip said. “She touched everyone that she met and she is truly missed.”

And as they grieve, they are watching the latest developments with the president’s health.

“I hope that the president, and the first lady and anyone connected to them who ends up testing positive,” King said. “I hope they make a complete and full recovery. I hope that they go forward with a truthful, honest message that I came down with it, it can happen to anyone.”

“My first reaction is to say I wish them well,” Tulip said. “I hope they recover and it’s hard for me to say that, but I don’t wish this virus upon anyone, not even my worst enemy.”

Both Tulip and King are frustrated with the president’s response to the virus he is now fighting.

“He basically said, some time ago, at one of his rallies that COVID impacts 'virtually nobody',” King said. “And just to let the president know, these ‘nobodies’ are deeply and tremendously loved.”

“Learning that he now has COVID, how does it feel to be a virtual nobody?” King added.

“This virus, it doesn’t care if you’re a president, it doesn’t care what your religion is, it doesn’t care if you believe in science or not, it doesn’t care where you live, it doesn't care how old you are, it does not care,” Tulip said. “The virus kills. And it is serious. And it is real.”

Both Tulip and King hope this makes everyone understand that this can happen to anyone and that it changes how the pandemic is handled moving forward.

“Had he caught it sooner, I do wonder if my mom would still be alive,” Tulip said. “Had he caught it earlier and he experienced how awful this virus is, and had he experienced what other people are going through maybe he would have changed his tune.”