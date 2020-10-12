Panel recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in step toward FDA emergency use authorization

If the FDA signs off on the panel's recommendation, it will pave the way for millions of doses to begin shipping soon.

A Food and Drug Administration panel has recommended the FDA grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

The advisory panel met virtually on Thursday to scrutinize Pfizer’s data on the vaccine for any red flags. The FDA does not have to follow its panel's recommendation, but the agency is widely expected to do so.

Seventeen people voted yes, four voted no and one abstained.

The panel's decision to recommend the vaccine came down to one question:

Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?

The panel functioned like a science court, which picked apart the data and debated whether the vaccine is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use in the U.S. Hanging over the meeting was a warning from UK leaders that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine. Authorities there are investigating two reports of reactions that occurred when the country began mass vaccinations.

However, FDA scientists issued an overwhelmingly positive initial review of the vaccine earlier this week. The agency said Pfizer’s large, ongoing study showed the shot -- co-developed with Germany’s BioNTech -- was more than 90 percent effective across people of different ages, races and underlying health conditions.

If the FDA formally signs off on the panel's recommendation, the U.S. will be the latest country to approve Pfizer’s vaccine, after the UK and Canada.

What happens next?

If emergency use authorization is formally granted by the FDA, shipments of doses could go out as soon as Friday. And, some people in the U.S. could get their first shot by Monday.

With emergency use approval, Pfizer would be expected to deliver 100 million doses -- enough for 50 million Americans -- in the coming months.

However, the pandemic won’t just disappear with Pfizer’s vaccine or others that are being developed and tested. A recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report says vaccines won’t substantially reduce the spread of COVID-19, hospitalizations or deaths until 100 million people are immunized.

When will Florida get vaccine doses?

Ahead of any emergency use authorization announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis shared an update on Florida's vaccine distribution plan. That included details on the state's first allocation of doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The federal government has allocated Florida 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for our first shipment and we anticipate receiving these initial doses within the week," the governor said in a video shared on social media.

DeSantis said this first batch of vaccine doses will go to health care workers and those "who are in high risk and high contact environments."

Here's how the doses will be allocated:

97,500 doses will be sent to hospitals to administer the vaccine to high-contact and high-exposure health care personnel.

60,450 doses of vaccine will be sent to CVS and Walgreens for use in long-term care facilities.

21,450 doses of vaccine will go directly to the Florida Department of Health. DeSantis said the state will use teams from DOH, the Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard to go into long-term care facilities to administer the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of shots, and it is essential that the second dose is given three weeks after the first.

"As the vaccine supply increases over the next few weeks, we want to start getting it out to our elderly residents as well as those who may have significant comorbidities, making them high-risk for complications from COVID-19," DeSantis said.

Florida will receive 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine & we are prioritizing our most vulnerable residents & high-exposure health care personnel to receive the vaccine first. We are also mobilizing strike teams to supplement vaccination of long-term care residents. pic.twitter.com/wmBcE4pGD1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 10, 2020

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis explained the state's priority list and plans for distribution. Those set to get the vaccine first are:

People in long-term care facilities High-risk frontline health care workers Those 65 and up and anyone with significant comorbidities

The distribution priority list is a variation of the vaccination plan template put out by the CDC in mid-October to help local governments develop their plans.

Five hospitals in Florida have been selected to get vaccine doses first, including Tampa General Hospital. The hospital has been spending the last several weeks preparing to receive, store and administer the vaccine.

"You'll see vaccine move into this area, probably by next week. At this time (next week), I would expect there to be vaccine in our freezer at Tampa General Hospital," said Dr. Jason Wilson, Associate Medical Director ER at TGH.

If Pfizer's vaccine is approved, it will just be a waiting game for it to arrive at facilities chosen to receive it first. That could mean just a few days before Florida and many other states get their first batches of vaccine and administer them.

What other vaccines are being developed?

Later this month, the FDA is expected to evaluate greenlighting another vaccine candidate -- this one developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. This COVID-19 vaccine has proved about as protective as Pfizer's.

A third vaccine candidate -- from AstraZeneca and Oxford University -- is also making its way through the pipeline.

