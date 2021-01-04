Pfizer vaccine 100% effective for kids 12 to 15, how this will impact vaccine distribution efforts in Nueces County

With a new age group expected to soon be eligible for the vaccine, the health district is exploring more distribution plans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, by now you know the names. Vaccines that have become a shot of hope as the battle against COVID -19 continues.

Pfizer announced Wednesday that their vaccine is effective and safe for children as young as 12. Something City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says is great news and will help slow the spread of the virus in kids.

“We saw less than 2,000 kids in our community that had COVID-19, but you start seeing after a year of the virus spreading you start seeing more kiddos getting the virus,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says right now we’re seeing a trend similar to H1N1. The virus moving from what were the most vulnerable populations now to kids.

“So that’s the same kind of trends we’re seeing now, now that it’s going into the younger populations not so much the 65 years and older, now it’s more 20s to the 50s then you start seeing these little pockets of kids as well,” said Rodriguez.

With a new age group expected to soon be eligible for the vaccine the health district is exploring more distribution plans.

“So there’s gonna be other venues that we can open up which is exciting because again we all know that the goal is to get to 75, 80 precent of immunity community and the only way we’re gonna do that is with all of our kiddos as well,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says vaccines at schools could be an option and pediatricians will also play a big role.

“A lot of them thank goodness they signed up as providers, so they’ll receive vaccines directly, and some parents don’t want their kids vaccinated in the school, but they feel comfortable with their pediatrician vaccinating,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also says she’d like to see kiddos younger than 12 be able to get the shot soon too.

“We really need this whole community vaccinated not just 12 and up we need all of the kids even from little bitty, we do a lot of vaccines 6 months and older, we need to get everyone vaccinated,” said Rodriguez.

