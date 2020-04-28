HOUSTON — Restaurants, malls, churches and movie theaters are among the many businesses that will have the option to open Friday.
It's all possible under phase one of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually reopen the state.
However, businesses must follow a list of safety standards to reopen.
RETAILERS/MALLS:
- Operate at 25% capacity
- Dining areas, play areas and interactive displays have to stay closed
- Businesses are encouraged to have a designated time of day for at-risk customers to shop, or have curbside delivery available
- Employees must:
- Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting
- Regularly clean surfaces customers touch
- Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily
- If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered
- If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks
- Employees and customers should wash or sanitize their hands regularly and practice social distancing
- Masks are recommended
RESTAURANTS:
- Dine-in customers allowed at restaurants
- Restaurants in counties with fewer than five confirmed cases can open at 50% capacity (all others are limited to 25% capacity)
- Parties must maintain 6-feet distance apart from other parties at all times
- Tables of more than six people not allowed
- Disposable menus are required for each customer
- If a buffet is offered, food must be served by employees
- Bars must remain closed regardless if they serve food
CHURCHES:
- At-risk populations are strongly encouraged to continue watching services online
- Churches can also have a separate service or designated area for at-risk members
- There should be at least two seats, or six feet, between households
- Every other row left empty
- Chairs should be disinfected between every service
- Employees and volunteers must:
- Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting techniques
- Wash their hands regularly and social distance when possible
- Masks are recommended
- Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily
- If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered
- If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks
DENTIST OFFICES
Dentist offices can reopen and begin seeing patients Friday with fewer restrictions.
The Texas State Board of Dental Examiners is coming up with "emergency rules" for safe practice during the pandemic, according to the Texas Dental Association's website.
MOVIE THEATERS:
- Operate at 25% capacity
- There should be at least two seats, or six feet, between households
- Every other row left empty
- Seats should also be sanitized between every screening
- The state has released guidelines for safely serving food at movie theaters
- Employees must:
- Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting techniques
- Wash their hands regularly and social distance when possible
- Masks are recommended
- Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily
- If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered
- If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks
SPORTS
- Golf course can reopen
- Outdoor sports are allowed as along as there are fewer than four participants
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
- operations related to permitting, redecoration and document-filing services can reopen under the discretion of the local government
While many Texas businesses will return with restrictions, a good portion WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to reopen until future phases, that includes the followings:
- Bars
- Gyms
- Beauty salons
- massage establishments
- interactive amusement venues (i.e. bowling alleys, video arcades, etc.)
- tattoo and piercing studios
- Public swimming pools
