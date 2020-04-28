HOUSTON — Restaurants, malls, churches and movie theaters are among the many businesses that will have the option to open Friday.

It's all possible under phase one of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually reopen the state.

However, businesses must follow a list of safety standards to reopen.

RETAILERS/MALLS:

Operate at 25% capacity

Dining areas, play areas and interactive displays have to stay closed

Businesses are encouraged to have a designated time of day for at-risk customers to shop, or have curbside delivery available

Employees must: Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting Regularly clean surfaces customers touch Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks Employees and customers should wash or sanitize their hands regularly and practice social distancing Masks are recommended



RESTAURANTS:

Dine-in customers allowed at restaurants

Restaurants in counties with fewer than five confirmed cases can open at 50% capacity (all others are limited to 25% capacity)

Parties must maintain 6-feet distance apart from other parties at all times

Tables of more than six people not allowed

Disposable menus are required for each customer

If a buffet is offered, food must be served by employees

Bars must remain closed regardless if they serve food

CHURCHES:

At-risk populations are strongly encouraged to continue watching services online

Churches can also have a separate service or designated area for at-risk members

There should be at least two seats, or six feet, between households

Every other row left empty

Chairs should be disinfected between every service

Employees and volunteers must: Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting techniques Wash their hands regularly and social distance when possible Masks are recommended Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks



DENTIST OFFICES

Dentist offices can reopen and begin seeing patients Friday with fewer restrictions.

The Texas State Board of Dental Examiners is coming up with "emergency rules" for safe practice during the pandemic, according to the Texas Dental Association's website.

MOVIE THEATERS:

Operate at 25% capacity

There should be at least two seats, or six feet, between households

Every other row left empty

Seats should also be sanitized between every screening

The state has released guidelines for safely serving food at movie theaters

Employees must: Be trained in proper hygiene and disinfecting techniques Wash their hands regularly and social distance when possible Masks are recommended Be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus daily If someone is infected with COVID-19, they can’t come back to work until three days after they’ve recovered If an employee is around someone who tests positive, they must stay home for two weeks



SPORTS

Golf course can reopen

Outdoor sports are allowed as along as there are fewer than four participants

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

operations related to permitting, redecoration and document-filing services can reopen under the discretion of the local government

While many Texas businesses will return with restrictions, a good portion WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to reopen until future phases, that includes the followings:

Bars

Gyms

Beauty salons

massage establishments

interactive amusement venues (i.e. bowling alleys, video arcades, etc.)

tattoo and piercing studios

Public swimming pools

