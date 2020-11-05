CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people have been asking us about our area's homeless population, if they would be tested and where people would be placed if they tested positive.

Annette Rodriguez, Health Director of our city-county health department talked about the plans to handle any homeless people who might end up with the coronavirus. It's a concern as our economy starts to reopen. Some of the places that they could be housed are various hotels and motels around town.

"We have sites that are set up in the event we have a homeless individual and they need to go somewhere and they have COVID-19," Rodriguez said.

"We've been fortunate so far we haven't had any homeless individuals who actually have needed to have a site or be moved to a site, but yes we would definitely have security to make sure individuals aren't congregating with anybody else."

"That's not the intent of an alternate care site it's actually for them to get through their healing process or the quarantine."

Mayor Joe McComb expects that the federal government will reimburse the city for any COVID-19 related expenses.

"You've got the federal dollars that are coming down to help with COVID expenses, you've got the state dollars that are coming down to help with COVID related expenses, you've got the county, the city, the hospital district, it's one of those things that you've got to act now and then you work out at the end you get it all squared up," McComb said.

Rodriguez adds that she is looking at testing the 200 or so homeless people who call the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission home. Several folks there work at the STX Beef company in Annaville, which has had a growing number of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

