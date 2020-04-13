CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An update tonight from the Coastal Bend Blood Center on the number of potentially life saving plasma donations they have received.

So far, the center has seen a total of 4 donors step forward to give plasma, which translates to 13 units.

These plasma donations will be transfused to local critically ill patients with the coronavirus infection in hopes of aiding in their recovery.

