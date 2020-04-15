NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It's always sad to hear about those who've died as a result of the virus, but there have also been some amazing stories of recovery here in South Texas.

The local health authority for Nueces County said 29 people have been hospitalized all around the Coastal Bend. As of yesterday 13 had been discharged.

Doctors saying the use of plasma from recovered patients is proving to be a big success. So far, 5 patients have received blood transfusions. The goal is to provide the treatment once a critically ill patient is admitted to a hospital.

"Out of all of the patients we've transfused the last patient received the plasma on day one which is a remarkable achievement in my opinion and that patient recovered in five days. He had severe lung damage from this virus requiring 100% oxygen and we were able to get him off of the ventilator in a few days," Dr. Srikanth Ramachandruni said.

Dr. Ram says additional donors are needed. He's asking any recovered patients who want to help to call the Coastal Bend Blood Center at (361) 855-4943

