HOUSTON — Two terminals at the Port of Houston are closed after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bayport and Barbours Cut terminals are closed while an investigation is conducted.

Port officials said an ILA worker who recently worked at both terminals tested positive for the virus.

“All decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage and all others will be determined as soon as possible,” officials said in press release late Wednesday night.

Other facilities at the Port of Houston will remain open, officials said, including general cargo terminals. The Houston Ship Channel and another 200-plus private terminals are still operational, according to officials.