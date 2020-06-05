CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have an update on that exclusive story we brought you last night concerning the nursing home worker who tested positive for COVID-19. Word now is that there could be more than two facilities where she was employed.

"I believe it's been well over a month since she has left the country and come back so we actually just received a positive on Monday, May 4," Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"That was part of the issue, but they had already been to the facility so that's why we're having to go back in time and looking at the incubation period."

Rodriguez says the nurse had recently traveled out of the country and that in between coming back to the U.S. and getting the COVID-19 positive test result, the woman had worked at San Rafael Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Trinity Towers nursing home.

"What happened was they went out of the country and came back and then they did a 14 day quarantine and then they were going to the facility and then someone said maybe you need to get tested so they went ahead and got tested even though they were asymptomatic," Rodriguez said.

Fortunately, none of the nursing home residents have shown any signs of having the coronavirus. The city-county health department has offered to do COVID-19 tests in both nursing homes. Rodriguez says one has turned down the offer while the other one is checking with the families of their residents for permission.

"It's part of the governors reopen plan for the economy and it basically says that if you have a positive in your facility you can have a rapid response team come in and they can help you test," Rodriguez added.

The nurse is asymptomatic, however, she has to have two negative test results before she can go back to work. We were told that she could be back on the job as early as this weekend.

We reached out to both facilities that the nursing home worker had supposedly visited, here's what they had to say.

San Rafeal Nursing and Rehabiliation Center:

"We can confirm that one employee of a contracted service provider to the facility tested positive, but is not an actual employee of the center," administrator with San Rafael, Misty Skrobareck said.

Brookdale Trinity Towers:

"We confirmed the situation with community, informing residents, family members and associates of the center," Public Relations Manager, Heather Hunter said. "We continue to monitor residents and workers for signs and symptoms for COVID-19, while following the guidance of the Nueces County Health Department throughout the situation."

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

