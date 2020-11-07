Positivity rate in Nueces County closer to 50-percent this week

Nueces County has only been able to test about 550 people from their public free testing sites because of the continued issue with the lack of supplies.

The surge in cases across Texas has been blamed for putting a strain on the supply chain of medical supplies flowing our way. Officials are not only concerned about the lack of testing supplies, but also what they’re seeing lately from the test results.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the positivity rate for the coronavirus jumped from around 30-percent closer to 50-percent this week.

Rodriguez wants to remind everyone who has tested positive to isolate themselves and not to get around anyone. We need to try and keep the spread of COVID from getting worse than it already is.

